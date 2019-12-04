Shark Vs. Surfer: ‘I’m like the luckiest boy ever’

Top Stories

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) – A shark came just a bit too close for comfort for a young surfer in New Smyrna Beach, Florida over the weekend.

Chandler Moore was knocked off his surfboard by the shark as it leaped from the water.

Chandler said he saw two fish in front of him jump out of the water before the shark, thinking it scared the fish.

“I’m like the luckiest boy ever since I didn’t get bit by that shark,” Chandler said.  

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories