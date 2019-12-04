Shark Vs. Surfer: ‘I’m like the luckiest boy ever’

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) – A shark came just a bit too close for comfort for a young surfer in New Smyrna Beach, Florida over the weekend.

Chandler Moore was knocked off his surfboard by the shark as it leaped from the water.

Chandler said he saw two fish in front of him jump out of the water before the shark, thinking it scared the fish.

“I’m like the luckiest boy ever since I didn’t get bit by that shark,” Chandler said.

