Shawnee County Sheriff looking for missing child

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lakota

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate 5-year-old Lakota D. Rigsby, a white female, four feet tall, 55 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

The five year old is believed to be with her maternal grandmother, Virontka Kay Rigsby, 55, of Tecumseh.

Rigsby is in violation of an Ex Parte Order that awarded custody to Lakota’s father. The grandmother is known to drive a 2000 maroon Ford F250 pickup truck with an expired Kansas license plate 060MWU.

Rigsby has ties to Kansas, Missouri, and Colorado.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lakota and Virontka is asked to contact the
Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories