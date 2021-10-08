Shawnee County Sheriff looking for missing child

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate 5-year-old Lakota D. Rigsby, a white female, four feet tall, 55 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

The five year old is believed to be with her maternal grandmother, Virontka Kay Rigsby, 55, of Tecumseh.

Rigsby is in violation of an Ex Parte Order that awarded custody to Lakota’s father. The grandmother is known to drive a 2000 maroon Ford F250 pickup truck with an expired Kansas license plate 060MWU.

Rigsby has ties to Kansas, Missouri, and Colorado.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lakota and Virontka is asked to contact the

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200.