One dead after shooting on Turnpike south of Wichita

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Just after 6:30 Saturday night officers responded to a deadly shooting on the Kansas Turnpike.

“So it’s still in its early stages of determining what went down,” said Kansas Highway Patrol trooper Captain John Lehnherr. “The Kansas turnpike authority dispatch center received a call of an erratic, aggressive driver southbound out of Wichita.”

Lehnherr says after the report of aggressive driving the KHP found two vehicles parked on the shoulder three miles south of the Haysville interchange.

That’s when Lehnherr says a trooper found a victim with a gunshot wound. Lifesaving measures were given but the man was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

“And it’s a road rage incident which you know tends, things get seem to get tense in road rage incidents,” said Lehnherr. “And that’s why we say the best thing to do is have distance between if you’re involved in an incident, a road rage or aggressive driving.”

Lehnherr says two people have are being questioned.

Troopers tell KSN turnpike traffic could return to normal around 10:00 p.m. Saturday.

KSN has a crew on the scene and is gathering information. We will have updates here and on KSN News at ten.