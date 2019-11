WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police say they are investigating a shooting in the north side of the city that put a person in the hospital.

The shooting was reported in the 2000 block of North Volutsia at 7 p.m. One person was injured. Police could not tell us the condition of the victim but said the victim walked him or herself into the hospital.

Police do not have a suspect or suspects, but the investigation is ongoing.

We expect to learn more in the WPD daily crime briefing Monday morning.