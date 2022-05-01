We have another nice day ahead for any cleanup efforts. Temperatures will be pleasant and the breeze will be light.

However, we will need to be weather aware again by early evening. Our next batch of showers and storms will begin to move in from the west. Some storms could be strong to severe and capable of damaging winds and large hail. The greatest risk of a strong to severe storm will be to the southwest.

Showers and storms will spread east through the evening and become more widespread during the overnight and into Monday morning.

As we progress through Monday there will be an area of low pressure tracking into and through the area which will generate new thunderstorm development during the afternoon.

New storms will start mainly to the west and track east through the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with all forms of severe weather being possible. A tornado or two cannot be ruled out. The greatest risk of severe weather will be in South Central Kansas and Northern Oklahoma.

Storms move out late Monday night and we will get a break from stormy activity Tuesday. High temperatures dip into the 50 early next week to the northwest but most of us will still be mild in the 60s and 70s during the week ahead. The break between systems will once again be brief, storm chances return mid-week and will need to be monitored closely.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 74 Wind: NW/SE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 52 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy. 70% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 72 Wind: SE/S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 46 Wind: SW/NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 68 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 68 Lo: 51 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 70 Lo: 48 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 71 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 75 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 77 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy, breezy.