WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is asking for help in locating missing 72-year-old Marilyn Sue James of Wichita.

She was last seen in 2800 block of East 1st, wearing a pink shirt, unknown pants, and has short hair. She is described as 5’ 10” tall, 120 pounds, hazel eyes, and brown/grey hair.

Marilyn suffers from a medical condition. If you know the whereabouts of Marilyn or see her, please call 911 immediately.

The case number is 21C030941.