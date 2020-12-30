Statewide Silver Alert: 93-year-old Garden City man missing

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are asking for the publics help to find a missing Garden City man, 93-year-old Donald Hertel.

Hertel was last seen at his home in Garden City at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29. Authorities said he could possibly be on his way to Hays, KS in his 1994 dark blue Chevy Caprice. The vehicle does have a Kansas handicap tag: 741528.

He was last seen wearing a red sweater, black slacks and glasses. He does have significant hearing loss and signs of dementia.

If you see him, call 620-276-1300 or your local law enforcement agency.