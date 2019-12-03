Silver Alert issued for missing Salina man

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Salina police are asking for the public’s help to find 69-year-old Kenneth “Kenny” Reitcheck. He also goes by Kenny Brown.

Police say Kenny has not been seen since Nov. 4.

He is known to suffer from diminished mental health capabilities and is on disability, but he has not attempted to access the funds since before he was last seen.

He’s described as a man, 5’9, 175 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair.

Kenny is known to frequent the Salina area but may have family in northwest Kansas, possibly the Colby area.

Kenny does not have a phone, vehicle, or any identification.

If located or you have information, please contact the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210.

