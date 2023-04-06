WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Wichita man.

Mike Camp, 74, is the subject of the Silver Alert. He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall with brown eyes and gray hair.

Camp wears prescription eyeglasses and has dementia.

Mike Camp (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

He was last seen near West 29th Street North and North Maize Road around 10:45 a.m.

Camp was driving a 2020 dark blue Hyundai Santa Fe with a Kansas license plate of 777COJ.

Anyone who spots him or his vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.