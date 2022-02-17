Winter weather has arrived and will likely cause slick and slower travel today, especially this morning.

Now that the snow has started to fall it will not stick around all day long. Western Kansas should see snow wrap up and clouds begin to break by the lunch hour.

The rest of the area will see snow clear out from west to east during the afternoon and clouds will clear out after sundown.

Even though flakes are flying to the west, not much snow is expected in this part of the area. Most of the snow will fall between South Central and Eastern Kansas. There will be a narrow area between Central and Northeast Kansas that will have the best chance of getting up to half a foot or more.

Between some ice late last night and blowing snow, some power outages are possible. Be prepared to lose power or encounter a four-way stop.

In addition to the winter weather, it is also bitterly cold. Highs will be in the upper 20s and 30s during the warmest part of the afternoon. A big change compared to the above average temperatures we have enjoyed the last few days.

Expect a nice warming trend but potential for refreezing after today. There will be another big dip in temperatures after next Monday once our next front moves in. It is looking like there may be some moisture nearby but our chance does not look promising and also looks disorganized so far.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 100% chance of snow. Hi: 28 Wind: N/NW 15-30

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 8 Wind: NW/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 45 Wind: SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 20 Wind: SW/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 51 Lo: 33 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 62 Lo: 26 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 38 Lo: 15 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 32 Lo: 17 Mostly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 33 Lo: 15 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.