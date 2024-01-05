Our next storm system has arrived and has started bringing wintry weather to the area. There is still some rain farther south but is in the process of changing over to a mix.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect today due to slower and slick travel. Please drive safely and give yourself extra time to get to your destinations if you must be on the roads.

As the day progresses wintry weather will gradually taper and it will not be as widespread by the afternoon. As temperatures rise slightly above freezing there will be some rain that mixes with any lingering snow.

Wintry and wet weather will only continue to wrap up through Friday evening. There will be many snowfall totals of 2″ to 4″ when this event is done and there have already been a few of these reports in portions of Northwest Kansas. The highest snowfall totals of more than 4″ will be isolated in extreme southern portions of the area.

Winter cold will be widespread with afternoon highs only reaching the 30s. Our only saving grace is that winds will be light.

There is a very small chance for a trailing snowflake or raindrop Saturday but skies will be drier over the weekend. Another storm system will begin to move in Sunday night and bring more wintry and wet weather into the start of next week.

This next system may start as rain or a mix in Wichita late Sunday night into Monday but there will be a growing chance for more wintry weather rather than wet as a potent cold front sweeps through. Snow is most likely to the north and west.

Most of this moisture will wrap up by Tuesday. Even though next Wednesday and Thursday are looking drier there could be another round of snow late next week that will be accompanied by a bitter blast of colder air.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 80% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 35 Wind: SE/NE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 28 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Hi: 38 Wind: NW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 22 Wind: W/SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 41 Lo: 31 Mostly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 37 Lo: 27 Mostly cloudy, windy. 90% chance of rain and snow.

Tue: Hi: 33 Lo: 23 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of snow.

Wed: Hi: 40 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 42 Lo: 18 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 34 Lo: 15 Partly cloudy, breezy.