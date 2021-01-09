Small Business Administration prepares for second round of PPP applications

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the Wichita district of the Small Business Administration, Thousands of area businesses received relief from PPP loans in 2020. Now the SBA prepares for the application process for the second round of PPP loans to start up again.

“I just recommend any business that has been impacted reached out to us and gets connected with a lender,” said Small Business Administration District Director Wayne Bell.

This second go-around with PPP loans has some changes from the ones given in 2020, including who may be the first to receive the funding.

“The intent is to reach underserved communities initially,” explained Bell. “We want to make sure more women owned business, minority owned businesses, veteran owned firms are able to obtain paycheck protection funds.”

Whether this is a business’ first or second time applying for the PPP loans, there are some differences they need to pay attention to. To see all of the differences and what you need to know to apply click here.