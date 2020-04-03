GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Officials with the hospital in the Great Bend campus of the University of Kansas Health Systems said that a small number of their staff have been quarantined due to possible exposure to a COVID-19 patient.
Hospital officials said that out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to quarantine the staff members. The spokesperson added that the number of the staff members who came in contact with the COVID-19 positive patient is small enough that it won’t impact the hospital’s focus on patient care or operations.
For more information on COVID-19 in Kansas, click here.
LATEST POSTS:
- Small number of staff quarantined in Great Bend campus of University of Kansas Health System
- Coronavirus response: Lawmakers divided on next phase of relief
- Navy captain removed after sounding alarm about coronavirus outbreak
- Health care workers call supply shortage ‘a crisis’
- Ark City police investigating shooting, one person injured