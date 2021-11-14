Small Town Kansas freshman comes up hero to break KU football streak

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Jared Casey sealed the deal on Saturday. The small town walk-on freshman had his family watching on the road in Texas.

“Was that Jared? Was that Jared? I was yelling,” said dad, Jerry Casey.

Jerry was on the sidelines when Jared made the catch for the Jayhawks first win on the road in the Big 12 since 2008.

“Hard to express what I’m feeling right now,” said mom, Karen Casey. “Very, very proud.”

As a walk-on redshirt Jared has seen some playing time on special teams and kickoffs this year.

He comes from 1-A school Plainville, north of Hays in Rooks county.

The Casey family considers itself a football family.

Jared’s older brother actually coached Jared in high school as an assistant coach.

“This is the first time he got in on offense for the year,” said Justin. “Just crazy just watching it last night. I told my wife right before the two-point conversion happened I said I’ve got a weird feeling that Jared’s going to catch this ball.”

And he did.

“Right when the snap happened I saw him come across the middle and I’m like oh my gosh he’s open,” said Justin. “And he (quarterback) got flushed out of the pocked so Jared came across and when I saw the ball released I could tell from the trajectory that this is going to Jared.”

Justin said he video chatted/yelled with Jared on the field after the catch.

“I saw the catch and I was confident that he was going to catch the ball because he’s got excellent hands,” said Justin. “But the hit I was concerned about. He got smoked pretty good.”

Jared hung onto the ball after getting hit.

KU won on the road and has two wins on the year.

Kansas State got win number seven on the year and likely will get a bowl nod.

“Hey, pretty good day for football in our state,” said Jerry. “All their hard work and dedication is paying off. Good things will happen to them.