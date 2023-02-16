The wintry system is wrapping up as low pressure pulls away from us. Any lingering snow this morning will mainly be around and north of I-70 but it is tapering by the hour.

Travel will likely be slower to the north and west due to partially covered and snow-packed roads. Driving conditions in the Wichita Metro will be smoother due to seeing the least amount of moisture.

Clouds will clear from west to east and sunshine will gradually return. Areas farther east may not see the cloud cover break until late in the day.

Winter cold is here to stay today. Many of us will struggle to reach the freezing mark and a strong northerly breeze will keep wind chills from making it out of the teens.

Clear skies and lighter winds during the night will make for a frigid start to Friday.

After that, we have warmer days ahead. A southerly switch of our winds will bring comfy high temperatures our way over the weekend.

We have our eyes on another system between Tuesday and Wednesday. While moisture does not look promising, data is still coming into alignment and agreement so there is still time for things to change.

For now, rain and snow will at least be nearby and temperatures will be impacted late in the week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of snow. Hi: 32 Wind: NW 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 16 Wind: NW/W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 49 Wind: W/SW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 27 Wind: SW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 55 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 62 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 59 Lo: 33 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 55 Lo: 32 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 59 Lo: 35 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 50 Lo: 30 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.