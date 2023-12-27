Winter weather alerts have been scaled back but the snow is not completely done yet. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for portions of Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska.

As the storm system slowly pulls away from us to the east it will continue to spin some snow showers into the area. Mainly to the northwest with our easternmost counties possibly getting skimmed by a flurry or two.

This will be the most likely scenario through the day. A flurry in the rest of the area cannot be ruled out but chances are very low. We should also begin to see a few more breaks in the clouds.

Winds will not be as gusty today but a northwest breeze will keep pumping winter cold into the area.

Many high temperatures will not yet make it out of the 30s and we will stay below average.

Tonight into Thursday, a chance for snow will be added to Southwest and North Central Kansas. Available moisture will be lacking so any snow will mainly be light during this time and not much additional accumulation is expected.

Skies will be completely dry by Friday and yield a lot more sunshine. Temperatures will rebound into the 40s and that is where they will stay into the first few days of the new year.

With the exception of a couple of cold fronts in the near future, it will also be a little while before we have another significant storm system head our way. We will head into the new year with sunny skies.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 37 Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 26 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 40 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 24 Wind: NW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 44 Lo: 26 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 48 Lo: 25 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 44 Lo: 23 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 45 Lo: 26 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 46 Lo: 26 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 44 Lo: 25 Mostly sunny, breezy.