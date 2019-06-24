‘Sounded like a freight train’: Strong winds rip through Derby

This morning’s strong winds turned some yards in Derby, into wastelands. Neighbors spent most of the day picking up scattered tree limbs, leaves, and other debris.

It was an all-day event, from the ninety mile per hour winds, ripping through town, to taking care of what it left behind. But these folks say they’re just thankful to be okay.

It’s the sound you heard throughout Derby most of Sunday. But early morning, neighbors say, it was a different roar.

“Sounded like a freight train,” said Ricky Darrow, Derby.

“Maybe like a motor, a loud motor running,” said The Murray family, Derby.

“I thought, wow that train get through town, then I thought that’s not a train,” said Carolyn Frauenfelder, Derby.

Winds snapped trees, and brought down branches, leaves, and other debris.

At times, they were up to ninety miles per hour.

“Grabbed my dog and ran to the bathroom to jump in the tub, we were both pretty scared,” said Darrow.

“First time we heard the sirens in a long time,” said Shane Price, Derby.

Near Carolyn Frauenfelder’s home, it also brought down power lines and poles.

“Just got my yard done yesterday, and thought there went my pretty yard,” said Frauenfelder.

Luckily there’s no damage to her home, but at the Murray’s house, it’s a different story.

“Folded it over, just completely broke everything,” said The Murray family, Derby.

The storm’s force uprooted a tree that crushed their patio and everything inside of it. They’re unsure of other damages, but the couple says like others, they’re just happy to be here.

“A day to be very, very thankful, mhm,” said The Murray family, Derby.

Although some thought of the storm as a tornado, The National Weather Service determined damage was caused by straight-line winds.