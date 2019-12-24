Southeast Kansas police chase ends in fatal crash

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities say a fleeing driver was killed when he went off the side of a Kansas road and struck multiple trees near the state’s southern border with Oklahoma.

The Kansas State Highway Patrol said 24-year-old Robert Jackson was being pursued by law enforcement around 11:30 p.m. Monday on County Road 4550 at a high rate of speed.

The road went from pavement to gravel, which caused the driver to lose control of the pickup truck he was driving about 4 miles north of Coffeyville.

The crash log doesn’t say what started the pursuit.

