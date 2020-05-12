Southwest Wichita shooting leaves one with non-life threatening injuries

Top Stories

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WPD investigates shooting in southwest Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police responded to a shooting near Meridian Ave and South 30th Street after a shooting victim showed up at a nearby Sedgwick County EMS station Monday evening.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Once beginning their investigation, officers found the location of the shooting near south Meridian Avenue and 30th Street South.

This incident is under investigation.  If you have any information please call police or Wichita/Sedgwick County Crimestoppers at 316-267-2111

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories