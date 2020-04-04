1  of  46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Spirit AeroSystems: Boeing program production return-to-work April 8

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Spirit AeroSystems instructed employees at their Wichita, Tulsa, McAlester, and San Antonio sites affected by the two week suspension of Boeing production work, to return to work on Wednesday, April 8 to support the restart of operations on the Boeing programs.

Spirit AeroSystems said during this time, they have taken a number of actions to ensure the safety of their employees including thorough and ongoing enhanced cleaning of workspaces, addition of signage to floors and work areas as reminders of social distancing expectations, closure of conference rooms, and implementing new seating arrangements in cafés. They have removed the need to clock in and out during this time, and employees should simply report directly to their work area each day.

Employees who can work from home, including those supporting Boeing programs, should continue to do so. Those who cannot work remotely will return to their designated site and program either on the evening on April 7 for 3rd shift or on April 8 for 1st and 2nd shifts. Any employees who have a general concern about their safety when returning to work should contact their manager or HR business partner prior to their scheduled return.

Spirit AeroSystems said they are continuing to work with their customers to determine what impact recent events will have on the production schedule for 2020.

