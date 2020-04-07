Spirit AeroSystems details furloughs

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Union workers at Spirit Aerosystems on Tuesday continue to ask questions.

All the workers KSN talked with wanted to remain anonymous.

“I’m still working so I don’t want to lose my job,” said one worker. “But will the furloughs go past 21 days?”

Spirit late Monday announced 21 calendar day furloughs for managers and hourly workers on Boeing production lines.

Some work on special projects and some on the 787 line will continue working as they are called back.

“There’s just so much I don’t know what is coming next,” said another worker “We are all hoping Boeing gets going again. And what happened to getting the MAX (737 MAX) back up again?”

This week Richard Aboulafia, Senior Analysts with Teal Aviation Group said the 737 MAX line is still slated to restart in or around a timeline of June.

Union officials over the weekend told KSN they are working to fight to keep jobs in the Wichita area.

Furloughs include Wichita, San Antonio, McAlester and Tulsa, Oklahoma and North Carolina.

Benefits will stay in place for workers during the expected furlough time beginning April 8.

Spirit says all workers not in the union will begin a work week of four days starting Friday until further notice.

All U.S based executives and Spirit’s Board of Directors will take a 20% reduction in pay until further notice.