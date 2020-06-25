Spirit AeroSystems: Furlough extended through August 14

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Spirit AeroSystems announced Thursday that in order to address the ongoing challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and the continued grounding of the 737 MAX, Spirit AeroSystems and the Wichita International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for an extension of the current temporary layoff.

Spirit AeroSystems stated under this agreement, the temporary layoff will be extended through August 14, 2020, for those employees currently on temporary layoff due to their working on or supporting the 737 program. Spirit said these employees will continue to receive healthcare benefits and pension contributions during this furlough.

With the new extension, the furlough, which started for a 21-day span has now moved up to 60 days. Spirit AeroSystems is a supplier to Airbus and Boeing, both of which announced lower production rates for commercial aircraft due to the impact of COVID-19 on the aviation industry.