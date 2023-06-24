WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Spirit AeroSystems Machinists Union has been on strike since midnight on Saturday. Many members said they will remain on strike for as long as it takes to negotiate a new contract.

“We’re not trying to be too greedy. I know a lot of people think we are, but also a lot of people didn’t look into the full contract. There’s a lot of takeaways and not enough giving,” said Machinists Union member Shawn Edgell.

Disagreements some members expressed were a lack of opportunities for pay raises and mandatory overtime on weekends.

“If we don’t take action now, later on, four years down the road when the contract ends, they’re going to put ourselves in an even bigger hole where the company doesn’t want to give us what we deserve.,” said Machinists Union Member Ricky Beliz.

The biggest issue with the contract for many of the members on strike is a change in the healthcare copay and covered prescriptions.

“They might have the court plan name on it, but essentially once you start looking more into it, they’re raising up our co-pays double,” explained Beliz.

Chambers explained one outpatient surgery that’s listed on the contract, has a co-pay that has increased by 100 times when compared to the previous co-pay.

Additionally, members say many prescriptions are no longer covered in the contract.

“Some of these prescriptions are needed prescriptions. A lot of them are diabetic medications,” said Union Member James Chambers.

Many members said they will remain on strike until a new contract is negotiated.

“I mean, no one wants to strike. It ain’t good for the company and it ain’t good for us either. I mean no one wants this. But you know, you take away so much, everybody’s going to finally freaking stand up for themselves,” said Edgell.