Spirit Aerosystems to buy part of Bombardier

Spirit Aerosystems has agreed to buy Bombardier plants in Belfast, Ireland and Cassablanca, Morocco. There is also a facility in Dallas, Texas.

“The Bombardier operations bring world-class engineering expertise to Spirit and add to a strong track record of innovation, especially in advanced composites,” said Spirit AeroSystems President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Gentile.

Analysts say it is not expected to impact jobs in Wichita, but say it can add some long-term stability to a company that has been looking at growth and diversification.

“I think it’s definitely strong for the company. It allows them to diversity a bit. Gives them some interesting new technologies,” said Teal Aviation Group Sr. Analyst Richard Aboulafia. “The mission since it was created has been to move beyond just being the supplier for 737 fuselages with a bit of 787 contract work.”

Spirit will do more work now on Airbus products after buying the plants from Bombardier.

“Belfast has developed an impressive position in business jet fuselage production, in addition to the world-acclaimed fully integrated A220 composite wing,” said Gentile. “This acquisition is in line with our growth strategy of increasing Airbus content, developing low-cost country footprint, and growing our aftermarket business.”

Aboulafia says the deal includes cash for Bombardier for the aerostructure plants.

“This no longer is the core to Bombardier business. They sort of downsized to a business jet company,” said Aboulafia. “And not a whole lot more except for trains, of course. I think Bombardier would much rather have the cash to restore their balance sheet.”

Spirit officials say the acquired Bombardier operations employ more than 4,000 people at three sites comprising approximately 3.4 million square feet.

There is a backlog of work in the deal that includes long contracts with Airbus for the A220 and A320neo, along with Bombardier business and regional jets.

The deal is expected to clear regulatory hurdles after the first of the year.