Many Spirit employees head to work, waiting for layoff news

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Spirit workers continue to head to work, many saying they believe the layoffs could hit this week or early next week.

“The only thing I can tell you is the 22nd it’s supposed to start,” said Spirit employee Brad Cox. “28-hundred people is a lot of people to get rid of. I doubt they would be able to do it real quick.”

KSN reached out to unions representing workers. As of Monday afternoon, the Lodge 70 with IAMAW said leadership had a meeting with Spirit officials. No other comments were being offered.

“I don’t know when it hits,” said Kyrin, who has worked at Spirit a few months. “I don’t know anything yet. Just waiting for it to be in black and white.”

Kyrin says he will immediately look for work if he is one of the layoffs.

“Got a family to take care of,” said Kyrin.

Brad and Jennifer Cox both work at Spirit. Brad has been there for a couple of years and wonders if he will be in the layoffs. Brad is pretty sure his wife will lose her job.

“I’ve liked my job. I like the people I work with,” said Jennifer Cox. “It’s a new learning experience. Something I hadn’t done before so I liked it. I’m going to miss it. “

Union officials hoped to have an announcement of some kind on Monday or Tuesday about the future of the layoffs and when people will start getting notices.

“This will be my second aircraft job and the second time I’ve lost a job,” said Brad Cox. “I’ve done heating and air before this job so I’ll be able to go back to that.”

Many of the employees who talked with KSN on Monday say they are closely watching what the new Boeing CEO, David Calhoun, will have to announce in the coming weeks.

“But hopefully they’ll get it in the air and I’ll get called back,” said Jennifer Cox. “Maybe I can get called back. I hope.”

The last official communication to the media from the Lodge 70 IAMAW union was last week. It indicated that union leadership would continue to meet with Spirit leadership to find ways to lessen the impact of the layoffs.

KSN will continue to talk to employees, the unions and Spirit officials on the layoffs and the future of the 737 MAX. Look for updates here and on KSN News.

