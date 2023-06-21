Overnight storms were isolated at first but have blossomed into a complex that will slowly track to the east and southeast through this morning. Gusty winds and small hail will be possible with stronger storms.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch will be in effect through 11am. Even though Wichita is off to a dry start this morning, portions of the Metro may be able to take part in some of this rainfall.

Most of this should exit the area later this afternoon but this is also when Western Kansas will need to be weather aware. New storms will begin to develop and these will need to be monitored.

A few could be strong to severe through the evening. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main storm threats.

Despite early and late day rainfall, it will still be a warm day with afternoon highs in the 80s and low 90s.

Another complex of storms will move in from the northwest late tonight and into Thursday morning. This batch will need to be monitored closely too.

Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding or even flash flooding concerns. A Flood Watch will be in effect for a few of our Western Kansas counties until 1pm Thursday.

Thursday will be another weather aware day with the best chance of strong to severe storms still being to the west.

The stormy start to the day to the northwest will track into Central Kansas by midday when some rain and rumbles will be possible.

While some leftovers could be trailing through the afternoon, Western Kansas will need to be weather aware during the evening hours again. Another storm complex will track from west to east during the night and into Friday.

We will wrap up the work week with another severe risk mainly for damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Temperatures will not be too toasty through Friday but will start to heat back up over the weekend and especially next week.

The weekend will not be a washout but we will still need to be weather aware and put effort into staying cool.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 88 Wind: E/SE 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 67 Wind: SE/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 88 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 67 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 89 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 96 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 95 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy, breezy.