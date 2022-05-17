Showers and storms this morning have given some of us an early wake up call. Most storms have been behaving with only a couple of warnings issued since the overnight for marginal hail and wind gusts. Central Kansas and Oklahoma Panhandle storms will continue to crawl to the east through the rest of this morning.

Once the area dries out by midday we will still need to be weather aware. Even though most of the afternoon will just be unseasonably warm in the 80s and 90s and breezy, more spotty storms will be possible mainly after 5pm.

Some of these storms could be strong to severe and it is very important that they are monitored closely. All forms of severe weather will be possible, so an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The greater threat of an isolated tornado will be just outside of the area in Northeast Kansas where there is an Enhanced Risk.

Storms will linger into the overnight but should gradually lose their strength and move out of the area from there. A leftover shower or storm cannot be ruled out early Wednesday but the morning will be drier. Storm chances reload late in the day again.

Storms will begin to bubble in Colorado and far Western Kansas by late afternoon. Storms move into more of our counties during the evening. Initially, a stronger storm or two could be capable of hail and damaging winds.

Storms will attempt to track into Central Kansas during the overnight but may fall apart before succeeding. It would be wise to continue to monitor conditions Wednesday night. Thursday will be hot with widespread highs in the 90s. After the heat peaks we will get some relief by the end of the work week as a cold front moves in.

Occasional storm chances will stick around. A storm or two could develop late Thursday but so far, severe weather is not expected. The front will also help spark a chance of a shower or storm into the weekend, mainly in South Central Kansas. There could be some trailing raindrops and rumbles Saturday but the first half of the weekend does not look like a washout.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 87 Wind: SE 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 66 Wind: SE/N 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 88 Wind: N/NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 80 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 70 Lo: 48 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 73 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 67 Lo: 50 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.