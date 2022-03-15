We have another nice day ahead minus the gusty winds that we experienced yesterday. After a chilly start this morning we will warm into the 60s with plenty of sunshine. However, these conditions will come at the price of high fire danger.

While we enjoy the outdoors, let us be mindful of not being the spark that starts a fire. Even though winds will not be as strong as yesterday it will still be breezy and dry to the west. This is a where a few Fire Weather Warnings have been issued that will be in effect during the afternoon and into the evening.

Wednesday stays dry as our next system approaches. A southerly breeze will warm many high temperatures into the 70s. Winds will begin to switch out of the north and a chance of rain will first return to Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska during the evening. Rain and gusty northerly winds through the end of the work week will cool temperatures back down closer to average.

Timing of rainfall is looking as follows. Rain spreads into Northern and Western Kansas during Wednesday night and early Thursday. Some snow mixing in to the west is possible. Any accumulation of wintry weather will be minor. Central and Eastern Kansas will have a better chance of rain by Thursday afternoon. Wet weather tracks east through the rest of the day and during the night. There is a small chance of a leftover shower early Friday morning but most of the moisture will have moved out by this time.

We will warm back up into the 70s this weekend but winds will still be gusty at times. A few more clouds move in Sunday and will signal another approaching system. Monday may be damp as students return to school.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 65 Wind: N/S 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 42 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 75 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 46 Wind: SE/N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 64 Lo: 38 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 36 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 70 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 72 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 61 Lo: 40 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 66 Lo: 39 Mostly cloudy, windy.