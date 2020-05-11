St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is Thursday, $100 tickets available to win half-million dollar home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Entering the final week of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, over 3,000 tickets remain.
Your $100 ticket is a direct fundraiser for patients at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, whose families will never see a bill for their child’s cancer treatment, but also makes you eligible to win the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home, built by Nies Homes and valued at half-a-million dollars.
Just over 3,000 tickets are available to be purchased through May 14.
If you purchase by May 13, you are also eligible for a $10,000 shopping spree courtesy of Ethan Allen.
Visit DreamHome.org or call 1-800-834-5760 to reserve your ticket today.
