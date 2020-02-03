State, Federal Ks. lawmakers in Wichita to talk MAX 737 and jobs

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and U.S. Rep. Ron Estes both stopped in Wichita on Monday and both talked about the impact of the layoffs.

“We’ve set up a rapid response team. I’ve got three of my major agencies, Department of Labor and Commerce and the Department for Children and Families all engaged in providing coordinated services,” said Laura Kelly (D) Kansas Governor, who was in town Monday.

Kelly also met with partners from the South Central Kansas Workforce Alliance and others to help coordinate the local response for workers now out of a job in the wake of the 737 Max production halt.

U.S. Representative Ron Estes (R) Kansas, stopped at Cox Machine that supplies 737 MAX parts for both Boeing and Spirit.

Estes says on the national level he and others continue to push for the MAX to get safely certified again.

“Pushed them and prodded them in terms of making sure the process is defined,” said Estes. “To actually get the certification done so we can move forward and get production ramped back up.”

Representative Estes got a look at Cox Machine to see the impact to workers and the business. He met privately with Jason Cox, the owner, and the management team in a tour of the facility.

“With the economy going as good as it is across the country there’s going to be some companies from outside the Wichita area that are actually going to try to poach our workers,” said Estes. “So we are doing what we can to support the community. “

Representative Estes and Governor Kelly did not offer any thoughts on when the MAX could return to service. Both say they are offering support.