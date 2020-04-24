State officials say Kansas may be near peak in coronavirus deaths

Dates have been removed from a sign advertising the Flint Hills Rodeo Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Strong City, Kan. The historic rodeo has been cancelled for the first time in its 83 year history and joins the ranks of sporting events large and small to be cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — State officials said Friday Kansas may be nearing or has already reached its peak in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, leaving the state to focus on the economic fallout of closing businesses to stem the spread.

Kansas saw the number of deaths drop Friday from 112 to 111 after an investigation determined that one of the previously counted fatalities was not related to the coronavirus.

Positive cases increased by 295 to 2,777, with further increases anticipated, as the state boosts its testing rate, which has been among the lowest nationwide. 

