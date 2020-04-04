1  of  46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Church of the Brethren - Garden City DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: Garden City Administrative Center Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Zoo Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City Mark Arts Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Resurrection Lutheran Church in Haysville Salina First Church of the Nazarene Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church

State revenues expected to fall due to coronavirus pandemic

Top Stories

by: Alec Gartner

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The month of April is usually one of the biggest tax collection months of the year but because of the coronavirus outbreak, that’s not expected to be the case this year.

“This virus has essentially changed everything for everyone” said Department of Revenue Secretary Mark Burghart.

Burghart said the state revenues didn’t suffer too much in March. Revenues were down 1.6 percent compared to projections.

Going forward, those numbers could get worse.

“For April, we’re going to see a significant reduction in receipts,” Burghart said.

He said much of the revenues that would normally be paid by the tax filing deadline in April will be spread throughout the upcoming months until the new deadline in July.

Burghart also said the virus will have Kansas seeing different purchasing patterns. He expects more shopping to be done online, and said there could be more grocery shopping compared to less purchases for big ticket items like cars and TVs.

He said for the next few months, how much the state collects will be determined by how much the economy slows down and how many people lose their job.

“We expect declines in withholding tax and estimated tax payments, which would be made by business owners, it’s tough to make estimated tax payments when you’re not generating income,” Burghart said.

State officials will get a chance to adjust consensus revenue projections due to the coronaviris pandemic later this month. That happens twice a year. It will take place April 20.

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

