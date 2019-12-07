Statewide Silver Alert issued for Spring Hill man

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Spring Hill Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Spring Hill man with Alzheimer’s.

The whereabouts of 85-year-old Nabih Abdou are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him.

Nabih left his residence in Spring Hill on December 7 at approximately 2 a.m. in an unknown direction.

Nabih Abdou is 85, 5 feet 4 inches, weighs 161lbs, has grey hair, and brown eyes.

Mr. Abdou also suffers from Alzheimer’s.

The missing man is driving a grey 2005 Lexus LS 430 displaying Kansas plates 850BAO.

If you know the whereabouts of Nabih, please contact your local Law Enforcement immediately.

