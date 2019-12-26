Staying ahead of the weather on a busy travel day

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Thursday and Friday is a time for many to drive to see family or drive home after Christmas day.

With packed roads, some truck drivers are getting an early start to beat both the traffic and the weather.

“I watch the weather, and yes, I look at forecasts. If the weather gets too bad, I will just pull over,” said Matthew Thomas.

Thomas was on his way, early Thursday, after spending Christmas in Wichita. He has a loaded truck to deliver into Nebraska.

“I know weather is on the way,” said Thomas.

AAA of Kansas said drivers need to be aware of the weather and leave extra time, especially with severe weather expected in parts of the state.

“It’s just a very busy travel day. Travel weekend, actually,” said Shawn Steward with AAA of Kansas. “Knowing that there’s going to be extra people on the road, so you need to be aware. Pay attention to the road. So give the phone to someone else or pull over.”

Steward says texting is still a very big problem on the roadways and can lead to serious consequences.

“I see it all the time,” said Thomas. “If it gets bad, I will give them a little honk. Sometimes they don’t even realize they are veering towards my truck.”

As the roads become packed with drivers, and some roads this weekend become packed with expected snow or ice, Thomas says he has a plan.

“I do have a game plan,” said Thomas. “Just observe everything around me, and if it gets too bad, just pull off the road.”

KSN is continuing to monitor the roadways and weather conditions. Keep it here for updates.

