After a weekend cold front moved through conditions have been pretty quiet and we will continue this today as high pressure sits off to our west.

As many kids return to school today it will be cool, comfy, and quiet at the bus stop this morning.

The afternoon will be a bit warmer than yesterday but many high temperatures will stay below average. Winds will be light and skies will be sunny again too.

Many of our high temperatures tomorrow will return to the 90s. We will heat up through the 90s over the coming days until we flirt with the triple digits by the weekend.

Skies are also looking to stay dry. The ridge of high pressure will block any moisture from reaching us as showers and storms stay off to our west.

This stagnant and hot pattern looks to last at least through the middle of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 86 Wind: NW/N 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 60 Wind: N/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 91 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 65 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 97 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 99 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 98 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 98 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.