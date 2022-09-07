The broken record forecast continues today. Expect hot and dry conditions to persist as we head into mid-week. Highs in the 90s will be widespread but at least the humidity will not be oppressive. High pressure will keep skies sunny too.

There will be an approaching front the latter part of the work week. It will bring some changes for this upcoming weekend but until then expect more hot sunshine.

Winds will gradually increase as the front approaches too. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued to the northwest for Thursday. It will be a windy day in that part of the area and since it has been dry, this will cause the threat of grass fires to rise.

As the front dips south most of the moisture associated with it will stay to the north Thursday night. There will be an increasing chance of rain to the northwest by Friday.

A chance of rain will creep into more of our counties Friday night into Saturday. The chance will peak for many of us Saturday and during the night because once the front clears the area by the end of the weekend, moisture will be taken along with it.

At least there is some rain in the forecast and also relief from the heat. High temperatures over the weekend will take a dip down into the 80s and 70s. However, it will not take long to return to the low 90s early next week and we will dry back out.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 94 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 64 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 94 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 62 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 96 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 81 Lo: 56 Mostly sunny. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 88 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 90 Lo: 61 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 91 Lo: 64 Mostly sunny, windy.