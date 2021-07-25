Stewart’s walkoff HR lifts US over Japan 2-1 for 5-0 record

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN – JULY 26: Kelsey Stewart #7 of Team United States celebrates while rounding second base after hitting a walk-off home run in the eighth inning as Mana Atsumi #12 of Team Japan looks on during softball opening round on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium on July 26, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. Team United States defeated Team Japan 2-1. (Photo by Yuichi Masuda/Getty Images)

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) – Kelsey Stewart homered leading off the seventh inning to cap a late rally that gave the United States a 2-1 victory over Japan to win the group stage at the Olympics and the right to bat last in the gold medal game.

The U.S. trailed until Valerie Arioto’s RBI single in the sixth. Stewart hit the Americans’ first homer of the Olympics.

Her drive just over the glove of leaping right fielder Yuka Ichiguchi sent U.S. players running onto the field with their second straight walkoff win.