Monday was not only another very hot day but it was also a record-setting day. Wichita and Hill City broke their record high temperatures while some cities tied them.

Heat Warnings remain in effect through Thursday evening. Even though there are no heat alerts farther west it will still be hot but it will not be as humid.

It is already a warm start to the day and high temperatures will return to the triple digits this afternoon.

Let us be mindful of how dry it has been. There will be a strong breeze to the northwest where fire danger is elevated today.

The heat dome will gradually break down through the rest of the work and school week but this process will be slow. We will stay in the triple digits through Friday but relief is in sight and will arrive just in time for the weekend.

High pressure holds strong which will keep moisture to our west and north. Boundaries will stay to our north until the latter part of the week when temperatures finally drop closer to normal.

There is another small chance for a shower or storm in extreme Southwest Kansas and the tip of the Oklahoma Panhandle but this part of the area will likely stay dry.

Despite rain chances later this week, the weekend will not be a washout and it is looking like we will dry right back out into the start of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 105 Wind: SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 76 Wind: SE/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 104 Wind: SW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 76 Wind: SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 103 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 105 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.