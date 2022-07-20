The front has cleared most of the area and winds have switched out of the north. There have been isolated showers and storms south of I-70 but most of us are dry to start the day.

It is safe to classify this front as a “not as hot” front because it will only shave a few degrees off of our high temperatures, but we will take what we can get. After area highs reached 100+ Tuesday, we will be in the 90s and lower 100s today.

There will continue to be a slim chance of a shower or storm, mainly to the southwest later today. Severe weather is not expected.

Any rainfall that we are able to receive will not help cool us down and our winds will quickly switch back out of the south by tomorrow, this will keep the heat streaming in. With the exception of Kay county in Oklahoma, area heat alerts have been allowed to expire but signs point to more being issued soon.

Thursday starts dry but another piece of energy swings through which could spark a shower or storm late in the day. Any activity will gradually fizzle out as we head through the overnight.

While days will be dry over the weekend, skies may still be unsettled to the northwest during evenings and overnights. Otherwise, our main weather worry will be the heat but there are some hints of temperatures coming down a little bit next week thanks to another front.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy.10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 100 Wind: NE/N 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 71 Wind: NE/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 100 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 74 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 101 Lo: 78 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 103 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 102 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 102 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 101 Lo: 78 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 100 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy.