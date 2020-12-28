Stimulus makes businesses hopeful

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Stimulus is on the way and some businesses in Wichita say the paycheck protection program (PPP) is good news.

“This holiday season was wonderful. We really appreciate the support of everyone who came out,” said Rebekah Rine, inventory manager at Watermark Books & Cafe.

Rine has been working with the store on getting people to buy local and shop online local as well.

“It’s just really good for Wichita and Kansas,” said Rine.

And Rine says with more paycheck protection money on the way they will see another boost.

“Of course we are going to look in to see if there is any more support,” said Rine.” We’ve got plenty of staff that we would like to keep on, even in the beginning of this year.”

Shoppers like Frances Macleod continue to watch their spending closely. On Monday Macleod was buying a few books for her nieces. But she is also an independent worker so she wonders about personal stimulus money.

“It’s just not been enough for some,” said Macleod. “It just doesn’t seem like it’s that much money given how long it’s been since the last stimulus.”

Macleod says the latest personal stimulus monies may not go far.

“People who are not able to work (or are) laid off, they will just have to use it on rent,” said Macleod. “For me, I lost a ton of work. I am an independent contractor and self-employed so it’s just been a strange year for a lot of people.”