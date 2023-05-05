There are still a few showers and storms around that will linger through this morning before moving out. A narrow band of storms that has been hugging the I-70 corridor has been generating lightning and pockets of heavy rain.

We will also need to watch out for areas of reduced visibility this morning. Only a couple of our Western Kansas and Oklahoma counties are under a Dense Fog Advisory but there could still be some dense fog elsewhere.

As we head into the afternoon, clouds will begin to break and some sun will return. This and a southerly breeze will help send highs into the 80s.

Late in the afternoon and into the evening we will need to watch out for the potential of a few more storms, but they will be confined to the northwest corner of the area.

An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible. Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and an isolated tornado will be possible. The severe threat should wrap up by the overnight as storms lift to our north.

Brace yourselves for a very warm weekend. Highs in the 80s will be widespread with the best chance for seeing low 90s being in South Central Kansas. Storm chances will be slim over the weekend but they are still worth keeping an eye on.

Far Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska could get clipped by a shower or storm again Saturday evening.

Later in the night a few storms are expected to develop to our east but may initially develop in one or two of our easternmost counties.

Much of the day on Sunday will be dry but more of us will need to be weather aware later in the afternoon and evening when a better chance for storms will develop.

Temperatures will stay warm and we will stay active through much of next week with rain and thunderstorm chances sticking around.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 81 Wind: SE 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 58 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 90 Wind: S/SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 62 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 86 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 85 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 83 Lo: 60 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 79 Lo: 59 Mostly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 80 Lo: 60 Mostly cloudy, breezy.