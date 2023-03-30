Fire Weather Alerts will go into effect today and will continue through Friday. Windy, warm, and mainly dry conditions will cause any grassfires to spread and get out of control quickly. Please do not burning anything as we do not want to put anyone in danger and put stress on our emergency crews.

High Wind Alerts will be in effect during the same time. Gusts as high as 40 to 50 mph will be common but could reach 55 to 60 mph at times.

As dry as it has been, gusty conditions will blow some dust around and reduce visibility. Even though only Texas county in Oklahoma will be under a Blowing Dust Advisory, the rest of the area should also be aware of this threat while winds will be high.

The front that stalled out across the Sunflower State yesterday has lifted over us as a warm front. This will bring a surge of warmer air into the area.

Afternoon highs in the 70s will be widespread with a few 80s possible to the southwest.

We are starting the day dry but will need to watch out for the potential of a few showers and storms. This chance will mainly target areas between Central and Eastern Kansas. A random shower will be possible after midday and then an isolated storm chance will be fair game later in the afternoon and evening.

This chance will need to be monitored closely because a strong to severe storm is possible through the night and into Friday morning. Damaging gusts and hail are the main threats.

While a rumble or two will be around for the early commute tomorrow, any showers and storms will quickly race to the east once the sun is up. We will not be completely done with moisture chances after that.

The backside of the system will not only continue to generate gusty winds but a rain/snow shower will be possible to the north. The wind will have a greater impact on drivers than this chance though.

Area temperatures will begin to take a dip Friday with Saturday being cooler for most of us. However, many highs will still be close to the norm and we will get another surge of warmth by the end of the weekend.

Another system looks to sweep across the Central Plains the early to middle part of next week. Moisture does not look promising for the Sunflower State but there is still time for this to change.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hi: 70 Wind: S 20-40

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lo: 59 Wind: S 20-40

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hi: 73 Wind: SW/W 20-40

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, windy. Lo: 35 Wind: W/NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 66 Lo: 40 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 79 Lo: 53 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 77 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 75 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 62 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 60 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy.