We’re left humid after this morning’s round of storms moved through.

With the sun coming out later, we will warm up to the upper 80s and some spots reach the low 90s. Dew point temperatures will be in the mid 60s to near 70, so the humidity will be noticeable today.

While the afternoon looks mostly dry, a few storms may develop in southwest Kansas where the morning storm complex didn’t work things over.

The atmosphere will recover from the morning storms through the day, just in time for another complex of storms to roll through tonight.

An Enhanced Risk is in effect for the Oklahoma for the afternoon storms that develop, with a Slight Risk over a larger swath of western Kansas mainly concerning the line of storms that will move in from Colorado tonight.

Storm chances persist off and on through the weekend, with temperatures staying warm in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 88 Wind: E/SE 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 67 Wind: SE/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 88 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 67 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 89 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 96 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 95 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy, breezy.