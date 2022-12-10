A mild day across the state with comfortable conditions and sunshine by the afternoon. Skies remain clear and starry. Calm and cool conditions will lead us through the overnight. This will allow temperatures to fall into the upper teens and 20s by sunrise tomorrow.

Temperatures remain mild for Sunday. Another morning of patchy fog can be expected. Sunshine and cloud cover will be mixed through the day, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

We continue to climb into the beginning of the week as southerly flow helps temperatures rise ahead of our next cold front. Behind the approaching boundary, temperatures come crashing into the 30s.

Rain arrives as the cold front pushes into the region on Monday. Showers will fire up in the afternoon and become more widespread overnight.

Thunderstorms will be possible early Tuesday morning along the boundary. Northerly flow wraps around the passing low and mixes with our moisture to create snowfall in the region’s northwest corner. Showers clear out for central Kansas by noon but snow sticks around in northwestern Kansas into the evening.

Cold air settles in across the United States by the weekend. We will see highs consistently in the 30s as a winter-like feel carries us into the middle of December.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 27 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 49 Winds: SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 42 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 54 Lo: 47 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 55 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 40 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 38 Lo: 19 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 34 Lo: 19 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 35 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll