An upgrade to Moderate Risk for severe weather came out a short time ago, positioned near and south of the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. New storms have developed as a warm front lifted north. Damaging large hail (baseball size), isolated tornadoes (some strong) and damaging winds (70 MPH) are possible.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 10PM for portions southern Kansas and northern Oklahoma.

Storms will start out isolated before turning linear as the evening goes on. We will be clear from severe weather by midnight.

I see the worst of today’s weather happening near and south of Highway 50, including the Wichita area, with a higher concentration of destructive storms near the state line.

At the same time as stronger storms develop south, we have enough cooler air to work with to produce snow in the northwest. There will be some accumulation due to the intensity of the deepening low pressure system. Folks in that part of our region should use caution although early on any snow will melt since it has been so warm that this will cut down on accumulations. A Freeze Warning is in effect for portions of western Kansas overnight through 10 AM Tuesday.

Next round of rain arrives Wednesday. Some storms across south central and southeastern Kansas may be severe. Rain lingers into Thursday before drying out into the first half of the weekend. Another round of storms is possible late next Sunday into Monday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 43 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Hi: 65 Wind: NW/NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 48 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 65 Lo: 53 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 70% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 66 Lo: 49 Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 74 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 82 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 83 Lo: 51 Partly cloudy, windy.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman