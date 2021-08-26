Storm Track 3 Forecast: Another storm chance Thursday, heat slowly backs off

Most storms west have fizzled out but an early rumble cannot be ruled out. A slim storm chance this morning is also being monitored for Central Kansas but most of us will start the day dry.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and southerly winds will be breezy. Highs will heat back up into the 90s and 100s. The heat combined with the humidity will continue to lead to oppressive conditions which will keep a Heat Advisory in effect through this evening.

A chance of storms returns to Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska late in the afternoon and evening. A few of our counties are under a Marginal Risk of severe weather where an isolated strong to severe storm is possible. Damaging gusts and large hail are the main storm threats.

Storms will have trouble holding together once we get into the overnight. The severe threat will wane and so will the rain. Lows will be in the 60s and 70s.

There is a small chance that a random storm will try to survive the night into early Friday morning to the north but most of us will start the day dry again. After we heat back up through the 90s a few storms will develop between Western and North Central Kansas.

This chance will continue through the evening and into the overnight but we should dry back out by early Saturday.

Temperatures will slowly come down over the coming days but we will still be toasty into the weekend with widespread highs in the 90s likely. As a front moves in toward the end of the weekend we will begin to see high temperatures come down into the 80s to the north and west. Highs will be closer to average to start the new work week too.

The front will also bring a better chance of spotty rain and rumbles. Late Saturday into Sunday there is a Marginal Risk of severe weather to the north around the Kansas/Nebraska line.

As the front tracks through it will bring a storm or two to Wichita between Saturday night and Monday. After that, highs will creep back up through the low to middle 90s. Model guidance has a tropical system forming in the Gulf of Mexico and entering the Deep South. Some of that moisture may try to impact our area mid to late next week but so far, guidance has it staying to our east. More updates to come.