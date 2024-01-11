The cold is coming and will take root TONIGHT! We are gearing up for a lengthy stretch of days below freezing with multiple overnights in parts of Kansas below zero. This is dangerous cold that is life-threatening if not taken seriously.

The Arctic front sinks from north to south the remainder of today. It will also usher in a chance for snow. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for many counties through noon Friday.

This is where travel will be most treacherous. Due to blowing snow, visibility could also be greatly reduced. Highest range for snowfall potential will be from 1″ to 3″ around I-70 with locally higher amounts near the Kansas/Nebraska state line. Snowfall potential drops off farther south.

Snow will track from the northwest to the southeast into the overnight. Some locations near and east of the Turnpike might see a few raindrops before the column of air crashes to become all snow. Due to drier air farther south, chances of accumulating snowfall are significantly lower.

Temps overnight will be brutal, dipping below zero in northwest Kansas with single digits across most of the state.

With stronger wind gusts farther northwest, a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the first half of Friday. Sunshine will return from west to east but it will not be enough to save our afternoon highs as we remain in the deep freeze.

A Wind Chill Watch upgrade to a Wind Chill Warning is happening for the duration of this lengthy Arctic intrusion through next Tuesday!

Wind chills from -20° to -30° are likely during this stretch.

Overnight lows will also dip below zero especially for locations with more snowpack leftover from earlier this week.

There is a chance for a few flurries and snow showers Friday night but should not be overly impactful near and north of I-70. There is a stronger disturbance set to spread snow from west to east Sunday. Looks to begin in western Kansas in the morning and arrive around the Wichita area through the afternoon. This will bring new snowfall accumulations with a higher impact on the southern half of the state.

A few more flurries and snow showers could linger into Monday.

The Arctic air tries to exit next Wednesday. Temperatures will have a greater chance of hitting the 32 degree mark or warmer from the southwest to the northeast part of Kansas. Farther northeast could take longer to warm given the path this Arctic air is expected to take. Another system could bring us additional moisture by the end of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of snow. Lo: 11 Wind: NE/NW 15-30

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 19 Wind: NW 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 4 Wind: NW/N 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 12 Lo: -4 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 4 Lo: -5 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of snow.

Mon: Hi: 7 Lo: -6 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow.

Tue: Hi: 18 Lo: 6 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 31 Lo: 16 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 33 Lo: 8 Partly cloudy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman