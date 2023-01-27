We are about to go through weather whiplash the next 24 hours. Today has been a beauty of a day for late January with highs well above average in the 40s and 50s. The far northwest corner stayed in the upper 30s due to leftover snow on the ground.

Up the road, the Arctic air has been sitting and churning, eyeing a return. It will happen to spread over the weekend to Kansas and linger into early next week.

Saturday will be a day that will show a drastic difference from those ahead of the boundary to those behind it. Wichita, southcentral and southeastern Kansas will have the warmest temps of the day with the northwest the coldest.

Once the winds switch around, you will hear it and definitely feel it as temps crash. Winds will be gusty Saturday night into Sunday with clouds building in with this front.

A few flurries and light snow showers are still on the table north of I-70 Saturday night into Sunday. Little to no accumulations are expected as the air will just be too dry. Nebraska will have greater impacts as this snow tracks to the east into Sunday morning and I can see our northwest counties picking up a trace to a half inch of snow.

Temperatures will be downright frigid Sunday. Highs will not even come close to freezing. With the AFC Championship expected to kickoff around 5:30 PM Sunday from Arrowhead, layer up! Temps will be in the lower to middle 20s. Winds will be brisk making it feel like 10-15 degrees. Moisture does not look that impressive, but a flurry cannot be ruled out as clouds fill the sky above the stadium.

Temperatures into next Monday stay in the freezer. There is a little bounce of warmth by Tuesday. At the same time, we will be tracking another storm system that will drive through the South Plains. We look to get clipped by this. Depending on how far south it tracks, we might get robbed.

At least temperatures will be acting warmer, but still not to the potential they should be for this time of year. Another jump in temps looks likely a few days after the start of February at the end of next week. Moisture remains slim at this time.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 32 Wind: S/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 48 Wind: SW/N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of snow. Lo: 14 Wind: NE 15-25

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 22 Lo: 8 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Mon: Hi: 24 Lo: 9 Mostly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 34 Lo: 21 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of snow.

Wed: Hi: 39 Lo: 19 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 40 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 52 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman