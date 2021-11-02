Storm Track 3 Forecast: Below average temperatures hold tight, some wet weather around

Another piece of energy has started to move in which will keep clouds streaming in and also keep conditions unsettled. Some rain and rain/snow showers first developed to the west and some raindrops have started to filter into Central Kansas.

Most of the area will start the day dry but rain showers will spread into more of our counties as the day progresses. Any chance of some snow mixing in will be early in the day and to the west. Little to no accumulation of wintry weather is still expected.

Thick clouds and some moisture will keep us chilly in the 30s and 40s. Coats will need to stay on all day.

Showers are likely tonight and as temperatures drop near and below freezing, some snowflakes could mix in to the north and west.

Late tonight and early Wednesday, moisture will slide to the southeast. Wednesday will not be a washout and we will gradually turn drier as the day progresses. Some clouds will continue to hang around too, keeping high temperatures chilly in the 40s.

More sun breaks free from the clouds Thursday and temperatures will begin to rebound into the 50s and low 60s. There will be more warming over the weekend and most high temperatures will be above average. We will continue this trend into next week with dry conditions.