Storm Track 3 Forecast: Better rain chances late week, August warmth continues

Other than some patchy fog impacting portions of Southwest and Central Kansas, it will be a quiet start to the day.

Normal August warmth continues into mid-week. Highs today will warm into the upper 80s to low 90s. Southerly winds will be breezy too, there could be some gusts up to 35 mph to the west.

There is another isolated storm chance, especially during the afternoon but it will mainly impact Eastern Kansas. One or two could try to sneak into South Central Kansas. A cold front to our north will bring a better chance for storms after Wednesday.

Anything that develops will fizzle out after sundown. However, another isolated storm chance could skim South Central Kansas again during the overnight and into early Thursday.

We will need to stay weather aware Thursday as an isolated storm chance returns to more of our counties, including in Western Kansas.

An approaching cold front to the northwest could spark a strong to severe storm in far Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska. Damaging gusts and large hail are the main storm threats.

Storms will not be as numerous after sundown and into Friday.

However, we will need to be ready for another weather aware day. The front will continue to track to the east and spark new storms by Friday evening. The Storm Prediction Center already has a good chunk of the area under a Marginal Risk of severe weather. This means that isolated strong to severe storms are possible.

The first part of Saturday should not be as damp before the front sparks another round of storms late in the afternoon and evening.

The front lifts up to our north by early next week, allowing hotter temperatures to build into the middle to upper 90s.